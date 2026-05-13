GoI raises customs duty on gold and silver. What does it mean for MCX gold, silver rates

The centre has raised import duties on gold and silver to 15% from 6%, as per government announcements, as part of a strategy to limit foreign purchases and relieve pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

This increase—comprising a 10% basic customs duty and a 5% Agricultural Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC)—is likely to dampen demand in the second-largest market for precious metals globally. Simultaneously, it could help reduce the trade deficit and support the rupee, one of Asia's weaker currencies.

Nevertheless, industry experts warn that elevated duties might lead to a rise in smuggling, a trend that had diminished following tariff reductions in mid-2024, according to reports.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why has India increased customs duty on gold and silver? ⌵ India has raised import duties on gold and silver to 15% from 6% as part of a strategy to limit foreign purchases and relieve pressure on foreign exchange reserves. This move aims to reduce the trade deficit and support the rupee. 2 How will the increased customs duty affect MCX gold and silver rates? ⌵ The increased duties are likely to dampen demand for gold and silver in India. MCX gold and silver witnessed fluctuations, with gold trading around ₹1,53,200 per 10 grams and silver around ₹2,74,000 per kg on May 12, influenced by the duty hike and a recovering dollar. 3 What are the potential consequences of higher gold and silver import duties? ⌵ Industry experts warn that elevated duties might lead to a rise in smuggling, a trend that had diminished following tariff reductions. While the government aims to reduce imports and support the rupee, higher duties could also impact consumer demand. 4 What alternatives can investors consider if they are advised not to buy gold? ⌵ Investors can consider international funds tracking the S&P 500 or Nasdaq for dollar exposure and a hedge against rupee depreciation. Other alternatives include cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, debt instruments like RBI Floating Rate Bonds, REITs, InvITs, and equity mutual funds. 5 Do Gold ETFs contribute to India's gold import bill? ⌵ Yes, Gold ETFs contribute indirectly to India's import bill. Asset management companies that manage Gold ETFs are required to hold physical gold as backing, which can lead to increased gold imports if retail inflows rise significantly.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged citizens to refrain from buying gold for a year in order to safeguard foreign exchange reserves. India relies largely on imports to fulfil its gold consumption needs.

In India, the demand for gold, especially for investment, has increased following a recent surge in prices and disappointing returns from equities over the past year.

According to the World Gold Council, inflows into India's gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) rose 186% year-on-year in the March quarter, totalling a historic 20 metric tons.

Industry estimates indicate that an increase in duty could lead to a decline in gold import volumes by approximately 10-12%. Notably, around 50% of India's jewellery demand is currently met through the exchange and recycling of old gold, highlighting a gradual shift away from new bullion imports towards reuse.

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Reportedly, the import demand for jewellery consumption has already dropped by nearly 20% year-on-year, as high prices have deterred discretionary buying. In response, the jewellery sector is increasingly focusing on producing lower-weight, lower-carat jewellery to ensure affordability amid record-high bullion prices.

The government's overarching message is not against owning gold, but rather aimed at curbing excessive new imports during a critical macroeconomic phase. India is believed to possess around 20,000 tonnes of gold stored in households. More effective use, recycling, exchange, and monetisation of existing gold in homes could help lessen reliance on imported gold and ease the strain on the rupee and foreign exchange reserves.

The goal is to gradually transform dormant household gold into productive domestic liquidity, while reducing unnecessary dollar outflows and enhancing long-term economic stability, according to industry experts.

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On Tuesday, 12 May, MCX gold and silver witnessed significant fluctuations, initially rising before dropping in the afternoon due to a recovering dollar, with gold trading at approximately ₹1,53,200 per 10 grams and silver at around ₹2,74,000 per kg. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept bullion prices high, even though gold briefly exceeded ₹1,54,000 in the early morning.

Technical Views Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said that for MCX Gold, immediate resistance is seen in the ₹1,54,750– ₹1,55,000 zone, with a sustained move above this potentially pushing prices towards ₹1,55,500– ₹1,56,000. On the downside, ₹1,53,000 remains key support, below which prices could slip back into the ₹1,51,500– ₹1,53,500 range.

For MCX Silver, he noted that immediate resistance lies at ₹2,84,000– ₹2,85,000, and a breakout above this level could extend the rally towards ₹2,87,000– ₹2,90,000. On the downside, ₹2,77,000 is the immediate support, followed by stronger levels at ₹2,75,000 and ₹2,71,000.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.