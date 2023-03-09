Gokaldas Exports drops over 3% as Goldman Sachs bought majority stake2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:04 PM IST
- The shares of Gokaldas Export falls today in the trade to the tune of 3.53% on the NSE after Goldman Sachs Collective Trust on March 9 bought a majority stake through a bulk deal in the company.
The shares of Gokaldas Export falls today in the trade to the tune of 3.53% on the NSE after Goldman Sachs Collective Trust on March 9 bought a majority stake through a bulk deal in the company. 7,20,634 shares of Gokaldas Exports were purchased by Goldman Sachs Collective Trust at an average cost of ₹391.68 per share. At an average price of ₹390, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund also acquired roughly 8 lakh shares of Gokaldas Export.
