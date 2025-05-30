This textile star’s rally masks a margin meltdown. Should investors be worried?
Margin pressure, rising debt, and an unusually high level of promoter pledging cast a shadow over the company’s growth narrative. Can this textile star still deliver a billion-dollar breakout?
Shares of Gokaldas Exports Ltd have surged 13% over the past month, buoyed by a trio of tailwinds energizing India’s textile sector.
The rally follows a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs by the US and the conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, both of which are expected to boost export competitiveness for the textile manufacturer.
The Indian government’s recent decision to restrict the entry of ready-made garments from Bangladesh to just two ports—Kolkata and Nhava Sheva—is also likely to bode well for the company as this could improve its pricing power.
For Gokaldas Exports, which derives over 75% of its revenue from the US, these developments come at a crucial time. The easing of trade barriers and favourable policy signals could help the company deepen its global presence and attract more Western buyers seeking alternatives to China.
Yet, underneath the optimism lie financial cracks.