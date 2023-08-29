Gokaldas Exports share price jumps 20% to hit 52-week high on Atraco acquisition1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Gokaldas Exports share price jumped as much as 20% to a 52-week high on the BSE on acquisition of Dubai-headquartered Atraco Group. The equity value of the transaction is $55 million and the same will be funded by a mix of debt and internal accruals, the company said.
Gokaldas Exports share price were locked at 20% upper circuit at a 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced the acquisition of Dubai-headquartered Atraco Group (Atraco). Gokaldas Exports shares jumped as much as 20.00% to a 52-week high of ₹736.30 per share on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started