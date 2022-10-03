Gokaldas Exports shares jump after Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's stake buy

Shares of Gokaldas Exports today witnessed spurt in volume and sharp rise as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) — a sovereign wealth fund owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, bought stake in the export company on 30th September 2022. The Abu Dhabi government-owned investment firm bought 15 lakh shares of the company paying ₹349.75 apiece in a bulk deal executed on 30th September 2022. As the details of this bulk deal became public after the close of Friday deals, Gokaldas Exports share price today opened with big upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹375.70 apiece on NSE, logging around 8 per cent rise within few minutes of opening bell.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}