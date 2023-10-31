comScore
Gokaldas Exports shares plunge 8.5% as net profit drops 40% in Q2

A Ksheerasagar

In Q2FY24, the company reported a 40% year-on-year (YoY) and a 27.27% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹24 crore.

In the current year so far, the shares have delivered a stellar return of 123%. (Pixabay)

Gokaldas Exports shares witnessed a sharp decline of nearly 8.56%, reaching 784 apiece, in early Tuesday's trade. This decline was triggered after the company delivered a weak set of numbers for the September quarter (Q2 FY24). However, the stock rebounded slightly from its intraday low and is currently trading at 815.95 apiece as of 11:15 AM.

In Q2FY24, the company reported a 40% year-on-year (YoY) and a 27.27% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) fall in its consolidated net profit to 24 crore, while the company's consolidated revenue from operations also experienced a decline, amounting to 509 crore in Q2FY24 compared to 576.3 crore during the same quarter last year, representing a decrease of 11.7%.

Commenting on the company's second-quarter performance, Siva Ganapathi, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Gokaldas Exports, said, "Our performance reflects lean demand from major brands, given that they were carrying excess inventory.

"We ramped up our labour force in Q2 in preparation for the third quarter, resulting in increased cost. We are expecting improved momentum in the second half of the year as we are seeing growing traction in customer orders. We will stay focused on improving operating parameters and are confident of the medium- to long-term prospects of the company," he added. 

Gokaldas Exports is one of India’s largest integrated apparel manufacturers, with a manufacturing capacity of 36 million pieces per year. It exports to some of the world's most prestigious fashion brands and retailers in more than 50 countries.

Earlier in August, the company entered into an agreement through its wholly owned subsidiary Gokaldas Exports FZCO to acquire Atraco Group, a leading apparel manufacturer with operations established in Dubai since 1986.

The target company produces a wide range of products but specialises in the production of casual wear, including shorts, pants, shirts, blouses, t-shirts, and dresses. The group’s turnover was AED 394 million in the calendar year 2022, according to the company's exchange filing made in August.

Meanwhile, in the current year so far, the shares have delivered a stellar return of 123%. Similarly, in the previous year, the stock delivered a decent return of 12.66%, and in the year before that, it recorded a substantial rally of 262%. In CY20, it rewarded shareholders with 24% gains.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

