Gokaldas Exports shares plunge 8.5% as net profit drops 40% in Q2
In Q2FY24, the company reported a 40% year-on-year (YoY) and a 27.27% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹24 crore.
Gokaldas Exports shares witnessed a sharp decline of nearly 8.56%, reaching ₹784 apiece, in early Tuesday's trade. This decline was triggered after the company delivered a weak set of numbers for the September quarter (Q2 FY24). However, the stock rebounded slightly from its intraday low and is currently trading at ₹815.95 apiece as of 11:15 AM.
