As soon as trading began, a significant trade involving the exchange of 11.4% of Gokaldas Exports' equity, or 67.2 lakh shares, took place, according to media reports. This caused the company's share price to decline by 4% in early trade.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Clear Wealth Consultancy Services, one of the promoters of Gokaldas Exports, is reportedly planning to sell 40% of its stake in the company through a block deal, said media reports.

As per reports, Clear Wealth Consultancy Services, which is one of the promoters of Gokaldas Exports, is planning to sell a stake of 8.25% through a block deal. The former company currently holds a 20.56% stake in Gokaldas Exports, according to the shareholding pattern of the December quarter.

According to sources, the block deal was executed at a price of ₹390 per share, which is reportedly more than 4% lower than the closing price of Gokaldas Exports on Wednesday.

The deal is estimated to be worth around ₹234 crore.

However, the details of the deal could not be independently confirmed by Mint at this time.

Earlier, Gokaldas Exports' Managing Director, Sivaramkrishnan Ganapathi, reportedly stated that demand for their products in western markets has slowed down, and the company expects growth to pick up only in the second half of the next financial year.

For the current financial year, the company has set a revenue target of ₹2,200 crore to ₹2,300 crore, which indicates a growth rate of 23-28% compared to the previous year.

However, the margin for this fiscal year is expected to be around 11.5%, down from 12% last year.

In addition, it is anticipated that Gokaldas Exports will benefit from the government's focus on the textile sector, along with the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) introduced for this industry.

As part of the PLI scheme for the textile industry, the government has reportedly approved 61 companies, which will invest around ₹19,000 crore and are expected to generate a turnover of ₹1.84 lakh crore over the next five years. The goal of this scheme is to increase textile exports to $100 billion and create around 2.4 lakh jobs in India.

However, according to Sivaramkrishnan Ganapathi, the Managing Director of Gokaldas Exports, the benefits of the PLI scheme may not be realized until the next financial year, and he does not expect the scheme to have an impact on the company's performance this year.