Gokaldas Exports share price slides 4% on equity block deal buzz2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:06 AM IST
- Shares of Gokaldas Exports fell 4% to ₹390 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as media reports suggest a large chunk of equities exchanged hands in the market during block deal trade hours
As soon as trading began, a significant trade involving the exchange of 11.4% of Gokaldas Exports' equity, or 67.2 lakh shares, took place, according to media reports. This caused the company's share price to decline by 4% in early trade.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×