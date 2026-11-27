Shares of Indian textile companies rallied in Friday's trade after a Reuters report said global fashion retailers, including Zara and H&M, had shifted a portion of their garment orders from Bangladesh to other Asian manufacturing hubs, with India emerging as the biggest beneficiary.

Gokaldas Exports jumped as much as 8%, while Trident gained around 2%. Other textile stocks, including Welspun Living, KPR Mill, and Vardhman Textiles, advanced nearly 2.6% each as investors reacted to the possibility of Indian manufacturers gaining business from the order diversions.

According to Reuters, global fashion retailers shifted nearly a tenth of their monthly orders from Bangladesh during the first half of November as labour unrest disrupted production and rising manufacturing costs weakened the country's competitive advantage.

Between November 1 and 18, brands diverted orders worth approximately $254 million from Bangladesh, with most of the business moving to neighbouring India, three factory owners told Reuters.

Why are global fashion brands shifting orders from Bangladesh? According to the report, the order diversions come amid mounting challenges for Bangladesh's garment industry, which accounts for more than 80% of the country's export earnings and nearly 40% of its manufacturing jobs.

The report said that the protests have caused more than $400 million in production losses, while rising wages, energy shortages and political uncertainty have further weakened the country's low-cost manufacturing advantage.

The situation intensified after Bangladesh approved a 36% increase in the minimum wage for garment workers on Wednesday. However, the increase fell short of workers' demands to more than double wages, triggering fresh clashes with police.

Industry leaders told Reuters that higher labour costs, along with rising utility and raw-material expenses, were putting additional pressure on manufacturers.

India emerges as the biggest beneficiary of order diversion India has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the shifting orders, although global buyers are also exploring Vietnam, Cambodia, and Indonesia to diversify their supply chains and improve delivery timelines, Reuters reported.

M. Mohiuddin Chowdhury, a director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), told Reuters that buyers were increasingly prioritising delivery schedules over pricing when selecting manufacturing partners. India can offer buyers a delivery advantage of about a week, while Vietnam and Cambodia can reduce lead times by as much as 15 days.

Competing sourcing hubs can typically complete production and delivery within 60 to 90 days, compared with approximately 120 days in Bangladesh, he added.

The disruption has also raised concerns about longer-term business losses for Bangladeshi manufacturers. Factory owners told Reuters that orders temporarily shifted elsewhere could eventually translate into permanent sourcing changes if production instability persists.