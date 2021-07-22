As investors loosen the purse strings trying to decode the next set of compounders in the stock market, there are few other ace investors who have grown wary of the initial public offering (IPO) rush Indian equity markets are currently witnessing. Veteran stock market investor Vijay Kedia recently shared a video in which a street vendor's 'gol gappas' are marketed as fancy 'waterballs' to raise funds from retail investors.

The video shared by Vikay Kedia is taken from Jaspal Bhatti's famous comedy series named - Flop Show. Jaspal Bhatti plays the role of a charted accountant in the episode who helps a street vendor raise funds through stock market listing.

"Don't miss IPO of unicorn "PP waterballs", coming soon," Vijay Kedia tweeted while sharing the video.

Don't miss IPO of unicorn "P P waterballs", coming soon. pic.twitter.com/5GewrKDyhv — Vijay Kedia (@VijayKedia1) July 19, 2021

Vijay Kedia is not the only one to raise questions on the ongoing IPO bonanza, RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka has also pointed at the flawed fundamentals of the upcoming tech IPOs.

Taking to Twitter, Goenka said he is looking to start an app like Zomato or its competitor Swiggy and will provide food at a 40% discount with a loss of "only" ₹3,000 crore.

Technology startups are lining up their IPOs to take advantage of the frenzy on the Street.





