Gold delivers 8% return in first quarter of 2023. Opportunity to buy on dips?3 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 06:28 AM IST
- Gold rate today has immediate support placed at $1,960 per ounce levels, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of bank crisis in US and Europe and fear of economic slowdown, gold prices delivered stellar return among all assets in first quarter of the current year (CY) 2023. On MCX, gold prices shot up from around ₹54,975 per 10 gm to ₹59,371 per 10 gm levels during January to March in CY23, logging near 8 per cent rise in the recently ended March 2023 quarter. In quarter to quarter (QoQ) time, the yellow metal ended higher on second straight quarter.
