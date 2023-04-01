Gold delivers 8% return in first quarter of 2023. Opportunity to buy on dips?

Will gold price climb a new peak?

Expecting rally in gold price to climb a new peak in short to medium term, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Immediate support for MCX gold price is placed at $1,960 levels whereas $1,945 is major support for the precious yellow metal in international spot market. We are expecting fresh leg of rally in the precious metal as Dollar Index has come below 102 levels and it may break its current support placed at 100 levels. Gold price may rest $1,990 and $2,020 per ounce levels in near term and if it sustains above $2,020 per ounce levels, then we can expect it to first hit $2,050 and then $2,100 and $2,200 levels, breaching its current life-time high of $2,075 per ounce levels."