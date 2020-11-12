Gold demand may see muted cheer this Diwali

“Considering the scenario, the sales were good in Navratri. Dhanteras and Diwali are considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold, silver and other valuables and are largely celebrated in northern and western parts of India. We are hopeful of a surge in demand ahead of Diwali and in the ongoing festive season. We are expecting a sequential growth from the previous year," Jain said. Prices of the yellow metal, typically considered a safe haven globally, have been on a tear after the pandemic rocked equities in March. Gold prices in India touched ₹56,018 per 10 gram in August. From last Diwali till date, gold prices in India have risen around 25%.