OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Gold discount in India falls despite prices rising over over 1-month high
Listen to this article

Discounts on gold in India fell to their lowest level in two months amid an improvement in demand. Dealers in India last week offered discounts of up to $12 an ounce over official domestic prices, down from previous week's $40, news agency Reuters reported. Gold prices in India include 10.75% import and 3% GST.

Dealers, quoted in the report, attributed the narrower discount to lower March imports and lower scrap supplies, or the flow of old jewellery and coins. However, they said that firm prices could act as a dampener for demand during upcoming festivals and wedding season.

Gold rates in India settled at over one-month high on Thursday, when futures finished at 52,991 per 10 gram while silver at 69,100 per kg. In global markets, gold prices were also at over one-month high amid Ukraine-Russia war and elevated inflation.

“Recent US inflation data further strengthened the case for Fed’s aggressive monetary tightening. However, inflation concerns have also increased gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge. Gold is also supported by Russia-Ukraine fighting and increasing virus spread in China. ETF inflows also showed buying interest," said Ravindra Rao, Head of Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Bullion’s advance comes even as 10-year Treasury yields surge toward 3% on signs the Federal Reserve will take an aggressive approach in raising interest rates. Higher rates may weigh on non-interest bearing bullion.

Among other commodities, oil prices rose today on concerns over tighter global supply. The deepening crisis in Ukraine raised the possibility of further sanctions by the West on top exporter Russia. Brent futures were up $1.50, or 1.3%, at $113.20 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 98 cents, or 0.9%, to $107.93 a barrel. (With Agency Inputs)

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd. Premium

Why this Edelweiss honcho has plans to add gold to her portfolio

3 min read . 01:15 AM IST
Gold prices today: Upcoming wedding season in domestic market may work as cocktail with international triggers like Russia-Ukraine crisis, global inflation, crude and natural gas price, etc.

Gold price outlook: Top 5 triggers that yellow metal may follow in short term

3 min read . 17 Apr 2022
Gold prices have witnessed a breakout above the key hurdle of $1970 per ounce in the international markets, which bodes well for further upside in the coming days, say experts.

Gold price inches close to 53,000. Should you buy, sell or hold?

3 min read . 16 Apr 2022
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout