Gold discount in India falls despite prices rising over over 1-month high

Among other commodities, oil prices rose today on concerns over tighter global supply. The deepening crisis in Ukraine raised the possibility of further sanctions by the West on top exporter Russia. Brent futures were up $1.50, or 1.3%, at $113.20 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 98 cents, or 0.9%, to $107.93 a barrel. (With Agency Inputs)

