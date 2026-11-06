Gold ETF Dhanteras 2026: Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund — 60% returns within 3 years of launch! Should you buy?

Dhanteras Investment Guide | Gold ETF Dhanteras 2026: After the sharp rise in gold prices over the last 1.5 years, investing in physical gold with a hefty upfront amount has become challenging for marginal investors. However, they can still invest in gold through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The minimum amount required to invest in a Gold ETF is the price of a single unit of the specific Gold ETF you choose to buy on the stock exchange.

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Most Gold ETFs represent either 1 gm or 0.01 gm of physical gold per unit, depending on the scheme. On exchanges like the NSE or BSE, the minimum trade quantity is 1 whole unit (there is no fixed ₹500 or ₹1,000 flat-application minimum, unlike regular mutual funds).

Dhanteras 2026: Why should you look at Gold ETFs? Speaking on the Gold ETF investment, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered investment expert, said, “Gold is a risky asset, and most of the time it is considered a hedge against inflation. However, in the last few years, it has generated much higher returns than inflation. In fact, it has created wealth for its investors by outperforming other assets by a huge margin.”

The SEBI-registered expert said that gold prices are expected to shoot up after the US Midterm Elections and two upcoming triggers: an AI meltdown and low interest rates in the wake of cooling crude oil prices, making a gold ETF an attractive investment option for marginal investors this Dhanteras. By

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Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund For a gold ETF investor planning to invest on Dhanteras 2026, the Tata Gold Exchange-Traded Fund could be a good option. An investor planning to invest in the Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund can invest either through an upfront lump-sum investment or through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). Launched in January 2024, this investment tool has generated 60% annualised returns for its investors, qualifying it as a wealth-creating asset to consider adding to one's portfolio during the Dhanteras 2026 shopping.

How to select a gold ETF this Dhanteras? Pointing towards the factors that make a gold ETF an attractive investment tool, Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers, said, “An investor needs to look at the category returns while comparing the return given by a gold ETF plan. If the category return is higher, this means the ETF plan is trading at a lower premium, and it has higher chances of delivering better returns.”

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Panakj Mathpal of Optima Money Managers said that a higher gold ETF premium indicates a lower probability of outperformance, as it is expected to correct more quickly when there is selling pressure on the yellow metal.

Dhanteras 2026: Is Tata Gold ETF a good investment option? Looking at category returns against the Tata Gold ETF returns for a lump sum since its inception, the category return since its launch is around 135%, whereas theTata Gold ETF has delivered a 60% annualised return. Likewise, in the last two years, the category return is 90%, whereas Tata Gold ETF return is 32%. Similarly, in the last year, the category return is near 20.50%, whereas the Tata Gold ETF return is around 17.50%.

For an SIP investor, Tata Gold ETF's annualised return since its inception is near 27%. In the last two years, Tata Gold ETF's annualised return is 21.50% whereas it has generated negative return in the last one year.

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By 2:45 PM on Friday, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund NAV price today is ₹21.64 and the MCX gold rate today is ₹1,42,820 per 10 gm.

Conclusion Looking at the lower returns of the Tata Gold ETF relative to category returns since its inception, the Gold ETF of the Tata Group is attractive because it trades at a lower premium to the physical gold price in the Indian retail market.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).