Gold ETF inflows slump as prices rise2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Gold ETFs continued to see inflow, although the quantum of investment in the category declined last year
Inflow in gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) plunged by 90% to ₹459 crore in 2022 due to rising prices of yellow metal, increasing interest rate structure coupled with inflationary pressures.
