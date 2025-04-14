Investors rush to cash in on gold ETFs as volatile equities keep them on edge
Summary
- While equity fund inflows hit an 11-month low in March as investors soured on stocks, soaring gold prices triggered profit-booking, leading to the first net outflow from gold ETFs in over a year, according to Amfi data.
Retail investors grabbed a golden opportunity to book profits on gold in March as heightened market volatility and stock price corrections soured their return expectations from equities. Equity fund inflows fell to an 11-month low last month, while investors cashed out on the precious metal, capitalising on its outperformance during these uncertain times.