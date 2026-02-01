Gold ETFs crash up to 13%; silver ETFs tumble 20% amid sharp fall in gold, silver rate today: What should investors do?

Gold, silver price crash: Amid the massive slump in gold and silver rates on Sunday, February 1, a steeper decline was visible in gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) of up to 20% as the Indian stock and commodity markets opened for a special trading session on Budget 2026.

Gold prices crashed 9% on MCX in intraday trading on Sunday to ₹136,185 per 10 grams. MCX Silver rate today also tanked 9% to ₹265,652.

Analysts said a rebound in the dollar drove the selloff in the precious metals. Additionally, CME Group is raising margins on Comex gold and silver futures, pressuring international prices, which rubbed off on the metal rates back home.

Gold, silver ETFs tumble Against this backdrop, gold ETFs declined up to 13%, with Nippon India ETF Gold BeES down 11%, ICICI Pudential Gold ETF down 13%, Zerodha Gold ETF down 10.9%, and Angel One Gold ETF 12%.

Silver ETFs faced a steeper decline of up to 20% as SBI Silver ETF was down 20.50%, ICICI Pru Silver ETF lost 20.14%, and Axis Silver ETF 20.16%.

What should investors do? For gold and silver ETF investors, this phase calls for discipline rather than reaction, said Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS.

“The recent volatility, especially in silver, has been driven largely by leverage unwinding and margin-related liquidations, not by any deterioration in the long-term macro or monetary backdrop. Investors already holding exposure should avoid panic exits during forced sell-offs, as these phases tend to overshoot on the downside,” said Dasani.

At the same time, fresh allocations should be staggered and calibrated, not deployed in lump sums after sharp rallies or corrections, he advised.

Gold, with its lower volatility, continues to play a portfolio stabiliser role, while silver remains a higher-beta asset that requires tighter position sizing, he said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions.