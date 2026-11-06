Gold ETFs performance on Dhanteras 2026 today 6 Nov 2026: Check how Nippon India, Tata Gold, ICICI Prudential fared

Dhanteras 2026: Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) witnessed selling pressure on Friday, November 6, as investors booked profits in gold-backed investment products despite the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras 2026. Gold ETFs, including Nippon India ETF Gold BeES, Tata Gold ETF and ICICI Prudential Gold ETF, declined by up to 2.3% during the trading session.

The weakness in gold ETFs came amid a decline in international gold prices, as a rebound in crude oil prices revived inflation concerns and raised expectations that US interest rates could remain elevated for longer. A stronger US dollar also weighed on the yellow metal, limiting its appeal among investors.

Gold ETFs on Dhanteras 2026 Gold ETFs across fund houses witnessed selling pressure on Friday, with several schemes declining between 1.5% and 2.3%.

According to data available on Groww, ICICI Prudential Gold ETF was among the biggest laggards, falling 2.28% to ₹119.79. Nippon India ETF Gold BeES declined 2.12% to ₹115.65, while Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund slipped 1.87% to ₹13.63.

Other gold ETFs, including SBI Gold ETF, HDFC Gold ETF, Kotak Gold ETF and DSP Gold ETF, also traded lower.

Why are gold ETFs falling today? The decline in gold ETFs is closely linked to movements in domestic and international bullion prices. Since gold ETFs track the price of physical gold, any correction in the underlying metal generally reflects in their market prices.

International gold prices slipped on Friday, November 6, as rising crude oil prices renewed inflation concerns and strengthened expectations of higher interest rates in the US.

According to Reuters, spot gold declined 0.6% to $4,063.39 per ounce on Friday. The yellow metal's decline came after a strong recovery earlier in the week, supported by a weaker US dollar and falling US Treasury yields following the US midterm election outcome.

Higher oil prices have raised concerns that inflation could remain elevated, potentially prompting the Federal Reserve to maintain a tighter monetary policy. Gold, which does not offer interest income, tends to face pressure when interest rates remain high because investors get better returns from interest-bearing assets.