Gold Rate Today | Gold Price Today | Gold ETFs vs Gold Mutual Funds: After hitting the 15-month low of ₹1,20,750 per 10 gm on Wednesday, the MCX gold rate has been ascending for the last two straight sessions. The gold rate today in India is around ₹1,25,800, which means gold prices in India have rebounded around ₹6,000 from the 15-month low. In the international market, the gold price in USD has broken above the $3,600 per ounce resistance and hit an intraday high of $3,679 per ounce. Though gold prices in India are still ₹55,000 below the record high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 gm, investing in physical gold is not a cheaper option for most of the public. For them, gold ETFs and gold mutual funds remain a better option. However, amid a strong rebound from the 15-month low, the Aam Aadmi may find it tricky to decide which investment tool offers betterreturns.

Gold ETFs vs Gold Mutual Funds: Which is better? Comparing the two investment tools, which can enable an Aam Aadmi to make money amid the gold price rebound from the 15-month low, Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers, said, “For investing in gold ETFs, it is mandatory for an investor to have a demat account, whereas for an investor planning to invest in gold mutual funds, just having a demat account is enough. Comparatively, investing in gold ETFs is better due to the lower cost, because even when you invest in gold mutual funds, your fund manager invests in gold ETFs, charging in the form of expense ratio, making your returns a little less than the gold ETFs.”

Gold ETFs vs Gold Mutual Funds: Which is better for whom? Pankaj Mathpal of Optima Money said that gold ETFs are better suited for a long-term investor planning to invest in the SIP mode. However, for an upfront investor, investing in gold ETFs is a better option.

Echoing Pankaj Mathpal's views, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “For a trader willing to invest in gold, the exchange-traded fund (ETF) is better suited, whereas gold mutual funds are funds of funds, where an investor's money is invested in the gold ETF by the fund manager. So, a well-informed investor is advised to opt for gold ETF, whereas a lesser-informed investor is advised to go for the gold mutual funds.”

The SEBI-registered expert said that gold mutual fund investor will have to pay an additional fee charged by the fund manager, and in the case of pre-mature redemption, there will be exit load levy. So, gold mutual funds deliver lesser returns than gold ETFs.

Pankaj Mathpal of Optima Money Managers said that gold ETF investors need to pay the brokerage only, whereas gold mutual fund investors will have to pay an additional expanse ratio as fund manager's fee, which generally goes from 0.40% to around 1%.

How to select gold ETF? Pankaj Mathpal said that while selecting a gold ETF, an investor is advised to look at the trade volume and premium of the gold ETF. Higher premium means lower return. So, for a better return, an investor is advised to choose a gold ETF plan, which is trading at a low premium.

Top 5 gold ETFs in India In the current market scenario, an investor is advised to invest in the Nifty Gold BeES, ICICI Prudential Gold ETF, and Nippon India ETF Gold BeEs.

Pankaj Mathpal listed out the following 5 gold ETFs to buy:

1] Nifty Gold BeES;

2] ICICI Prudential Gold ETF;

3] Nippon India ETF Gold BeEs;

4] ICICI Prudential Gold ETF; and

5] HDFC Gold ETF.

Top 5 Gold Mutual Funds in India Asked about the gold mutual funds that one can buy, Anuj Gupta listed out the following gold mutual funds:

1] SBI Gold Mutual Fund;

2] HDFC Gold Mutual Fund;

3] Nippon India Gold Savings Fund;

4] ICICI Prudential Gold ETF FoF; and

5] Kotak Gold Mutual Fund.