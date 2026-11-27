Gold rate today: Shares of gold financing companies rallied on Friday, November 27, tracking a recovery in gold prices after bullion rebounded from a more than one-year low. Muthoot Finance, Manappuram Finance and IIFL Finance advanced as improving gold prices offered some relief to lenders whose businesses are closely linked to gold-backed loans and collateral values.

Muthoot Finance shares gained as much as 3.7% to ₹2,653.40, while Manappuram Finance advanced 3% to ₹277.80. Meanwhile, IIFL Finance also rose 2.3% to ₹608.

The recovery in bullion comes after a sharp sell-off earlier in the week, triggered by hotter-than-expected US inflation data and expectations of further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Why are gold finance stocks rising today? The rebound in gold prices has supported sentiment towards gold financiers. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures recovered around 2% to ₹1,24,787 per 10 grams.

Internationally, spot gold climbed 1.6% to $3,622.91 per ounce by 0247 GMT, after touching its lowest level since September 2025 on Wednesday. US gold futures for December delivery gained 2.6% to $3,621.10.

Easing selling pressure, a softer US dollar and lower US Treasury yields helped bullion recover. However, the broader macroeconomic outlook remains challenging, as strong US economic growth and persistent inflation have reinforced expectations of another Federal Reserve rate increase in December.

Higher interest rates and a firm dollar generally reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold. This could keep bullion prices volatile and influence the value of gold collateral held by lenders.

Which gold finance stock should you buy? In a recent report, domestic brokerage house Antique Stock Broking said that it continues to prefer Manappuram Finance over Muthoot Finance, citing relatively lower historical recovery losses, better business diversification and an attractive valuation discount.

However, the brokerage has reduced its target multiple for Manappuram because of near-term asset quality pressures. It has retained its 'Buy' rating but cut its target price to ₹370.

For Muthoot Finance, Antique has maintained a 'Hold' rating with a target price of ₹2,650.

The brokerage also conducted a scenario analysis to assess how further corrections in gold prices could affect auction activity and recovery rates for gold financiers.

"Gold prices have corrected 30 per cent from their January 2026 peak, and our analysis suggests that loans disbursed in 1QFY27 have nearly breached the regulatory LTV limit at current prices. A further 21 per cent correction in gold prices across the loan tenure could result in recovery losses on slippages from the 1QFY27 disbursement vintage," Antique said.

The brokerage believes this risk is significant but limited to loans with tenures exceeding six months.

Why are asset quality concerns important for gold financiers? Antique highlighted changing borrower behaviour as another near-term concern for gold financiers. A shift from bullet repayments towards monthly equated instalments (EMIs) has contributed to an increase in Stage 2 and Stage 3 assets during the September quarter.

These developments could put pressure on asset quality in the near term. However, Antique expects the situation to improve over the next couple of quarters as gold prices stabilise.

"Meanwhile, a change in borrower behaviour arising from a shift from bullet repayments towards monthly EMIs is contributing to higher Stage 2/3 assets in Q2FY27. We view this as a near-term headwind for gold financiers, but expect it to be temporary, with asset quality normalising over the next couple of quarters as gold prices stabilise," Antique said.