Gold gains ground as investors eye US data for Fed clues

GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 8, GRAPHIC):PRECIOUS-Gold gains ground as investors eye US data for Fed clues

Reuters
Published23 Jul 2024, 11:57 PM IST
Trade Now
Gold gains ground as investors eye US data for Fed clues
Gold gains ground as investors eye US data for Fed clues

*

Technical posture for gold remains bullish - analyst

*

India slashes import tax on gold, silver

*

Focus on US PCE data on Friday

By Rahul Paswan

July 23 - Gold prices edged up on Tuesday and were set to break a four-day losing streak, as investors awaited U.S. economic data due later this week for more clarity on the timing of the Federal Reserve's expected rate cut this year.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,405.09 per ounce at 1810 GMT. U.S. gold futures settled 0.5% higher at $2,407.30.

The market has shifted its focus from U.S. politics to economic data and "hypothesising that we are well on track to start seeing rate cuts in September," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

According to a growing majority of economists in a Reuters poll the Fed will cut interest rates twice this year.

Markets are anticipating a 96% chance of a rate cut by the U.S. central bank in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The focus this week will be on the U.S. gross domestic product report for the second quarter released on Thursday and the latest personal consumption expenditures price index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - due on Friday.

"Anything weaker than expected would be positive, mainly because it would convince the markets that the U.S. central bank is easing monetary policy in September," Melek said.

Meanwhile, India slashed import duties on gold and silver in a move industry officials said could lift retail demand and help cut smuggling in the world's second-biggest bullion consumer.

Higher demand for gold from India could boost global prices.

Local gold prices fell about 6% to their lowest level in more than three months after the announcement.

"The overall technical posture for the yellow metal remains bullish. That continues to invite the chart-based speculators to the long side of the market, including doing some perceived bargain hunting when the market dips," said Jim Wyckoff, senior market analyst at Kitco Metals.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.4% to $29.11, platinum fell 0.2% at $945.01 and palladium gained about 1.8% to $924.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
100

1 of 7Read Full Story
$81 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹3,000 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹15,399 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹1.28 T

5 of 7Read Full Story
4,275 Kms

6 of 7Read Full Story
3

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 11:57 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsGold gains ground as investors eye US data for Fed clues

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

301.50
03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
-11.1 (-3.55%)

Tata Steel

160.05
03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.19%)

Tata Power

416.35
03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
-7.9 (-1.86%)

NTPC

382.35
03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
8.8 (2.36%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Network 18 Media & Investments

85.30
03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
7.2 (9.22%)

Asahi India Glass

699.50
03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
55.15 (8.56%)

CE Info Systems

2,455.50
03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
193.45 (8.55%)

Borosil Renewables

518.25
03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
39.35 (8.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,195.00-315.00
    Chennai
    75,122.00-535.00
    Delhi
    75,048.00-169.00
    Kolkata
    75,561.00417.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue