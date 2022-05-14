Gold gets cheaper: 5 key trigger points to move yellow metal next week

Sugandha said, "an array of factors will dictate price moves in gold for the coming week where the key catalyst would be the movement of the greenback. Firstly, any further strength in the US dollar would be negative for gold prices, while some softening of the same would lead to renewed buying interest in gold. Secondly, the trend in crude oil would impact inflation expectations and thereby gold prices. As for the third variable, markets would be keenly eyeing any further development in the Russia-Ukraine war."