Gold holds ground above $2,500 on weaker dollar; markets await US Fed minutes

GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/:PRECIOUS-Gold holds ground above $2,500 on weaker dollar; markets await Fed minutes

Reuters
Published20 Aug 2024, 06:28 AM IST
Trade Now
Gold rate today: The US Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points at each of the three remaining 2024 meetings, with a slim majority of Reuters-polled economists dismissing recession concerns.
Gold rate today: The US Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points at each of the three remaining 2024 meetings, with a slim majority of Reuters-polled economists dismissing recession concerns.(Photo: Courtesy Senco Gold Ltd website)

Aug 20 - Gold prices held above the $2,500 mark on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, while traders awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for further cues on interest rate cuts.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $2,505.92 per ounce by 0038 GMT. Prices had hit an all-time high of $2,509.65 on Friday.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,543.90.

* The U.S. dollar fell to a seven-month low in the previous session, making gold more appealing for the overseas buyers. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also slipped.

* The US Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points at each of the three remaining 2024 meetings, with a slim majority of Reuters-polled economists dismissing recession concerns.

* Traders are currently pricing in about a 75.5% chance of a 25 bps cut, according to CME FedWatch tool. A low interest rate environment tends to boost non-yielding bullion's appeal.

* Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said it was appropriate to discuss potentially cutting U.S. rates in September because of the rising possibility of a weakening labor market, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

* The market is now looking ahead to the minutes of the Fed's July policy meeting due on Wednesday, and Chair Jerome Powell's speech on the U.S. economic outlook this Friday at the Jackson Hole symposium for further cues.

* On the geopolitical front, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the latest diplomatic push by Washington to achieve a ceasefire deal in Gaza was "probably the best, maybe the last opportunity" and implored all stakeholders to get the agreement over the finish line.

* Spot silver fell 0.3% to $29.39 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3% to $956.41 and palladium shed 0.2% to $930.25.

DATA/EVENTS 0100 China Loan Prime Rate 1Y August 0100 China Loan Prime Rate 5Y August 0900 EU HICP Final MM July 0900 EU HICP Final YY July

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
62%

1 of 7Read Full Story
$31.83 B

2 of 7Read Full Story
$3.5 M

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹17.64 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
50,000

5 of 7Read Full Story
3

6 of 7Read Full Story
1.54%

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 06:28 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsGold holds ground above $2,500 on weaker dollar; markets await US Fed minutes

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

153.95
03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
4.4 (2.94%)

Interglobe Aviation

4,232.45
03:43 PM | 19 AUG 2024
-45.2 (-1.06%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

343.55
03:58 PM | 19 AUG 2024
11 (3.31%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

335.10
03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
5.5 (1.67%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions

337.45
03:50 PM | 19 AUG 2024
29.65 (9.63%)

Poly Medicure

2,120.00
03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
167.55 (8.58%)

Angel Broking

2,343.60
03:48 PM | 19 AUG 2024
184.65 (8.55%)

Eclerx Services

2,694.50
03:47 PM | 19 AUG 2024
199.85 (8.01%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,804.000.00
    Chennai
    72,652.000.00
    Delhi
    72,016.000.00
    Kolkata
    72,722.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue