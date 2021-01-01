Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Gold investors see challenges ahead after glittery 2020
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars are pictured on display at Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File photo

Gold investors see challenges ahead after glittery 2020

3 min read . 12:13 PM IST Sebastian Pellejero , The Wall Street Journal

  • Price gains could moderate if coronavirus vaccines help drive a strong economic recovery in new year

Gold wrapped up its best annual performance in years. What comes next hinges on a handful of unpredictable dynamics, ranging from the strength of the global economic recovery to the health of the U.S. dollar.

Most-actively traded gold futures for February delivery ended Thursday’s session at $1,895.1 a troy ounce, finishing the year up more than 24%—its best year since 2010. That also outperforms the S&P 500, which gained 16% in 2020. Front-month futures settled Thursday at $1,893.1.

