Gold investors see challenges ahead after glittery 2020

Gold investors see challenges ahead after glittery 20203 min read . 12:13 PM IST
- Price gains could moderate if coronavirus vaccines help drive a strong economic recovery in new year
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gold wrapped up its best annual performance in years. What comes next hinges on a handful of unpredictable dynamics, ranging from the strength of the global economic recovery to the health of the U.S. dollar.
Most-actively traded gold futures for February delivery ended Thursday’s session at $1,895.1 a troy ounce, finishing the year up more than 24%—its best year since 2010. That also outperforms the S&P 500, which gained 16% in 2020. Front-month futures settled Thursday at $1,893.1.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.