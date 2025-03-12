Gold, FDs & Land: Shankar Sharma’s investment secret to family – ‘Stay away from stock market and mutual funds’

Ace investor Shankar Sharma has once again proven that investing success doesn’t require deep financial knowledge — just a disciplined, simple approach. In a recent tweet, he shared how his sister and brother-in-law, who live in a small town, followed his unconventional investment advice for 35 years and ended up wealthy, stress-free, and financially secure.

The Advice That Worked Wonders Instead of navigating the complexities of stocks, mutual funds, and economic trends, Shankar Sharma advised them to avoid the stock market entirely. His golden rule? Allocate funds in a way that prioritizes stability and steady growth:

40% in fixed deposits (FDs) – Ensuring liquidity and steady returns.

30% in gold – A traditional hedge against inflation.

30% in raw land, 25 km outside town – Capturing long-term appreciation.

“My sis & bro in law live in a small town. Have pestered me for 35 years “Tell us where/ how to invest in stocks/ MFs”. My Std reply: “Stay away. This isn't for folks like y'all. Put 40% in good FDs, 30% in Gold. 30% in raw land 25 kms out of town,” Sharma wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The result? Despite never keeping up with RBI policies, US Federal Reserve decisions, GDP ratios, or global trade wars, they have built substantial wealth — without stress or sleepless nights.

“Today, they are stress-free, liquid & wealthy beyond dreams. Without knowing what's RBI, who's Guv, what's US Fed, what's Debt/ GDP, What's trade wars, what's bourbon,” he added.

Why This Strategy Worked While the world chases complex financial strategies, Sharma’s approach focused on three key pillars:

Simplicity – Investing in assets that are easy to understand and manage.

Safety – Prioritizing low-risk, time-tested investments.

Long-Term Vision – Allowing compounding and asset appreciation to work their magic.

A Lesson for Investors Sharma’s story is a reminder that financial success doesn’t always come from chasing trends or trying to beat the market. A well-thought-out, conservative approach can yield incredible results over time. In an age where investors are bombarded with overwhelming financial data, this is a compelling case for going back to the basics.

