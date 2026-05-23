Gold at $10,000, Silver at $200? Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says stock market crash is imminent

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has once again sparked intense debate across financial markets after issuing a fresh warning about an imminent market crash while predicting an explosive rally in gold and silver prices.

In a recent social media post, the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author said veteran market strategist Jim Rickards believes gold could eventually climb to $100,000 per ounce. Kiyosaki also projected silver prices could rise to $200 per ounce in the future.

“Crash imminent. Jim Richard’s calls for gold to get to $100,000. Today gold is at $4,500. I think silver will hit $200 an ounce. Today silver is at $75,” Robert Kiyosaki said in his post.

The comments come at a time when global markets are already grappling with elevated geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation concerns, rising government debt and uncertainty surrounding central bank policy.

Gold currently trades around $4,500 per ounce, while silver remains near $75 per ounce, levels that have already seen significant gains over the last few years amid rising safe-haven demand.

Kiyosaki’s latest warning has once again reignited discussions about whether the world could be approaching another major financial reset that may eventually push investors toward hard assets.

“The best investors are able to see the future and take action. Remember you do not have to be a victim in this crash. You can get richer,” Robert Kiyosaki said.

For years, Kiyosaki has repeatedly advocated holding real assets such as gold, silver, and Bitcoin instead of relying solely on paper currencies or conventional financial assets. His latest comments once again reinforce that long-standing view.

Gold, silver prices on Friday Gold prices declined on Friday and were on track to record a second consecutive weekly loss as rising crude oil prices kept inflation worries elevated and strengthened expectations of a possible US interest rate hike.

Spot gold slipped 0.6% to $4,515.83 per ounce, after dropping as much as 1% earlier in the trading session. The yellow metal has fallen around 0.4% so far this week. US gold futures for June delivery also ended lower, settling 0.4% down at $4,523.20 per ounce. Meanwhile, spot silver declined 1.1% to $75.85 per ounce.

Crude oil prices moved higher after investors remained sceptical about the possibility of a breakthrough in ongoing US-Iran peace negotiations, keeping concerns over energy supply disruptions alive. At the same time, benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields trimmed earlier declines and continued hovering near their highest levels in more than a year, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold.

Why gold and silver bulls are gaining attention again The renewed interest in precious metals comes as markets navigate an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic backdrop marked by volatile oil prices, geopolitical tensions and concerns over slowing global growth.

Central banks across the world have also continued increasing gold reserves in recent years as part of diversification efforts away from the US dollar, further strengthening the bullish narrative around the metal.

Silver, meanwhile, has attracted growing investor interest because of its dual role as both a precious metal and an industrial commodity widely used in solar energy, electronics and electric vehicles.

The broader message behind Kiyosaki’s statement is that market crashes and economic disruptions often create wealth-building opportunities for investors who are positioned correctly ahead of major shifts.

His reference to Jim Rickards is also significant because Rickards has long argued that excessive debt creation, currency debasement and geopolitical fragmentation remain major risks for the global monetary system.

At the same time, projections such as gold reaching $100,000 per ounce or silver climbing to $200 remain highly speculative and would likely require extraordinary economic or monetary disruptions to materialise.

Kiyosaki’s latest warning reflects a broader narrative that has increasingly gained traction among several global macro investors — the belief that traditional fiat currencies and financial systems could face mounting pressure if inflation remains elevated and global debt levels continue to rise.