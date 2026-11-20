Gold loan NBFC stocks witnessed renewed selling pressure in Friday's trade, November 20, as the sell-off in gold prices showed no signs of easing. The yellow metal fell to its lowest level in a year amid rising expectations of an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

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Shares of Manappuram Finance dropped 5% to ₹270 apiece, hitting their lowest level since April, while its peer Muthoot Finance tumbled 3% to touch an intraday low of ₹2,480 apiece.

These stocks, which emerged among the top performers in 2025 on the back of a record-breaking rally in gold prices, are now caught in a bearish phase and struggling to regain momentum amid a sharp reversal in the bullion rally.

Why are gold loan stocks falling as gold prices hit a 1-year low? MCX gold futures dropped another ₹6,028 per 10 grams to hit a one-year low of ₹1,21,424 per 10 grams. The decline was driven by a stronger US dollar and growing expectations of higher US interest rates. The metal has now lost around 10% in 2026 and retreated nearly ₹60,000 from its peak of ₹1,80,779 per 10 grams, based on Friday's intraday low.

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MCX silver futures also slipped around 5% to ₹10,560 per kg, falling to their lowest level since late October 2025 during the session.

Why are gold and silver prices crashing, and how long could the decline continue? Both precious metals have come under intense selling pressure in recent sessions amid a sharp appreciation in the US dollar, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The US dollar index climbed towards 104 on Friday, reaching its strongest level since April 2025 and heading for a fourth consecutive weekly advance. An AI-driven sell-off in global equities has also boosted safe-haven demand for the greenback.

In addition, demand for the US dollar has been supported by growing expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its December meeting. Several Fed officials have voiced support for higher interest rates to bring inflation closer to the central bank's 2% target.

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Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Anna Paulson said on Thursday that the Fed would need to raise interest rates again because inflation remained too high. She also argued that a shared understanding of the economic outlook mattered more than providing explicit guidance on the rate trajectory.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller indicated that a larger 50-basis-point hike could be considered in December.

Meanwhile, markets are pricing in a 99.3% probability of a 25-basis-point US rate hike in December, Reuters reported, citing CME's FedWatch tool.

Gold has also come under pressure from liquidity needs, as the AI-driven sell-off in global equities has prompted investors to liquidate their bullion holdings to cover losses in other markets. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold, thereby reducing their appeal to investors.

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How could falling gold prices impact gold loan companies? The sharp correction in bullion prices has raised investor concerns that a sustained decline could lead to an increase in non-performing assets (NPAs) for gold loan financiers and weigh on their lending prospects.

A steep fall in gold prices could force lenders to offer lower loan amounts against the same quantity of pledged gold, potentially slowing loan disbursements. Another key concern is that if gold prices continue to decline, borrowers may be required to provide additional collateral or repay a portion of their outstanding loans to maintain the prescribed loan-to-value (LTV) ratios. Failure to meet these requirements could increase the risk of defaults and NPAs.

While lenders can auction pledged gold if borrowers fail to meet margin requirements, such measures could increase operating costs and put pressure on profitability. Falling gold prices could also reduce the attractiveness of gold loans, potentially dampening fresh demand.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.