Gold, silver prices: Gold prices have witnessed a sharp correction, with the precious metal heading for its worst weekly performance in eight months as a stronger US dollar, rising bond yields and hawkish signals from Federal Reserve triggered selling across the bullion market.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery fell 3.84%, or ₹4,891, to ₹1,22,561 per 10 grams, compared with the previous close of ₹1,27,452. The yellow metal touched its lowest level since August 2025.

Silver futures for December delivery dropped 5.99%, or ₹9,432, to ₹1,48,050 per kg, against the previous close of ₹1,57,482. The white metal hit its lowest level since September 2025.

Meanwhile, in the international market, spot gold dropped 2.7% to $3,525.25 per ounce and was down around 9.2% for the week, marking its steepest weekly decline since March 20.

Why Are Gold Prices Falling? Three key factors have contributed to the latest decline in gold and silver prices. 1. Hawkish Fed Signals Expectations of tighter US monetary policy have weighed on precious metals after Federal Reserve officials signalled that further interest-rate hikes could be considered to contain persistent inflation.

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Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said on Thursday that he would consider all options to tackle persistent US inflation. His comments echoed signals from other central bank officials who have kept the possibility of further rate increases on the table.

The prospect of higher interest rates has dampened demand for gold, which does not offer any interest income. As a result, investors tend to favour interest-bearing assets when borrowing costs and yields rise.

2. Elevated Bond Yields Expectations of tighter monetary policy have also kept US Treasury yields elevated, adding to the pressure on precious metals.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was poised to extend its run of 29 consecutive closes above 5%, a level last seen in 2007.

Rising bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, as investors can earn higher returns from interest-bearing securities without taking exposure to a non-yielding asset.

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3. Stronger US Dollar The strengthening US dollar has emerged as another headwind for dollar-denominated precious metals.

A gauge of the US dollar has gained 0.7% this week, making gold and silver more expensive for investors holding other currencies and potentially weighing on international demand.

The combination of a stronger dollar, elevated Treasury yields and hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve has intensified pressure on precious metals as investors reassess the outlook for US interest rates.

Where is the bottom? The sharp sell-off has also been amplified by investment flows and technical factors, with investors using precious metals as a source of liquidity amid volatility across financial markets. Gold and silver have fallen around 10% over nine days, wiping out $3.3 trillion in market value — more than the over $1 trillion loss in Nvidia's market value cited in the supplied analysis.

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The selling has not been driven only by concerns around interest rates. Investors have also been trimming positions to raise cash and cover volatility elsewhere in their portfolios. Hawkish comments from Fed officials have pushed Treasury yields higher and strengthened the dollar, adding to the pressure.

Should you still buy gold? The correction has brought some buying interest from consumers who were waiting for lower prices, particularly jewellers and wedding-related buyers. However, retail demand remains cautious, with consumers preferring smaller purchases rather than committing to bulk buying amid sharp daily price movements.

Darshan Desai, CEO of Aspect Bullion & Refinery, said the recent fall had encouraged some buyers to return to the market, but demand remained measured.

“While the recent correction may encourage some buying, particularly among jewellers and wedding-related buyers, consumers are largely opting for selective and staggered purchases rather than bulk buying,” Desai said.

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Desai expects volatility to continue, with global economic cues, currency movements and geopolitical developments likely to influence bullion prices. He added that consumers were closely tracking prices and waiting for more favourable buying opportunities.

Meanwhile, experts pointed out that The emergence of lab-made gold is also unlikely to have any immediate impact on the current correction, as the technology remains in the experimental stage and commercial production has not begun. Marathon Fusion's claims of converting mercury into stable gold and developing a fusion reactor represent progress in its research, but do not indicate that meaningful quantities of gold are ready to enter the market. However, if the technology eventually becomes commercially viable and production begins at scale, it could add to gold supply and emerge as a longer-term threat to prices.

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Technical triggers: Where is gold headed? Technical levels will be crucial in determining whether gold's correction deepens or the metal stages a rebound. Renisha Chainani, Chief Research Officer at Augmont, said gold had broken an important support level, opening the possibility of a further decline, although oversold conditions could also trigger a recovery.

“Spot gold has broken support at $3,750 (~ ₹1,30,000), which opens the way to $3,600 (~ ₹1,25,000). Resistance stands at $4,000 (~ ₹1,40,000). Prices look deeply oversold, though, so a rebound could come soon,” Chainani said.

For silver, Chainani said the metal had broken support at $45, or around ₹1.60 lakh per kg. If it remained below this level, the next downside target was $43.5, or approximately ₹1.54 lakh, while resistance stood at $48, or around ₹1.70 lakh. Silver was also deeply oversold, suggesting the possibility of a near-term bounce.

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Meanwhile, Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at PACE 360, said, “The immediate trigger for the gold price rally is US bond yield correction leading to profit-booking in the US dollar positions. As the AI-boom buzz is already there, the South Korean and Taiwanese markets, which are witnessing US dollar outflows, are expected to benefit gold, silver and equities. So, correction in the US bond and currency market is around the corner, and this is the immediate trigger, which is expected to fuel gold prices towards $4,600 per ounce by the end of 2026 and MCX gold rate at around ₹1,60,000 per 10 gm by the end of the current year.”

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.