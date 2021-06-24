Gold price dips. Check yellow metal rate in Hyderabad

Speaking on Gold price today in Hyderabad C Sreenivas Rao, President at India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chapter said, "Gold price today in Hyderabad for 24 carat is ₹48,630 per 10 gm while for 22 carat it is priced at ₹44,740 per 10 gm. The yellow metal price in Hyderabad was quoted at ₹50 lower for 24 carat gold while for 22 carat gold it was quoted ₹60 lower on yesterday. So, the bullion metals price has once again corrected after showing some strength in last two days."

