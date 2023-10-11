Gold price extends rally for fourth straight session on Israel Palestine conflict. Opportunity to buy?
Gold rate today has immediate support placed at $1,835 per ounce levels whereas it has immediate resistance placed at $1,880 levels, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of Israel Hamas war entering fifth day on Wednesday, gold prices have extended its rally for fourth straight session during morning deals. Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for December 2023 expiry, opened ₹57,619 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹57,683 per 10 gm levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today. In international market, spot gold price is oscillating around $1,860 per ounce levels.
