Gold is back under pressure after a stunning surge. What’s driving the dip?
Reports that the price of gold may have made a temporary top are doing the rounds. This isn't idle market chatter – there are genuine reasons for thinking so. Read on to find out what they are.
Ever since the price of gold hit six digits – ₹1 lakh per 10 gm – back in April, the market’s focus on the yellow metal has been intense. Traders and investors alike had bullish targets but, contrary to expectations, the price of gold cooled off in May. The bulls brushed this off as a normal correction, and sure enough gold was back above ₹1 lakh on 5 June.