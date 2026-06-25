Where is gold headed if the war ends?

The US and Iran have agreed to end the war in West Asia. The stock market uptrend could resume if the understanding between the US and Iran actually holds over the next week or two.
There are speculations about the Nifty on Dalal Street. But what about gold?
Here’s the price of gold over the last one year…
Gold, as a safe-haven investment, was clearly on investors' and traders' minds following the outbreak of war in West Asia. And sure enough, the price of gold initially went up, but then came the correction.
And now that the war appears to be over, what is the outlook for gold after the war? Let us explore
Reasons for the Pressure on Gold
#1 Easing geopolitical tensions
Gold has enjoyed the status of a 'safe haven' for thousands of years. Financial stability is an integral part of the yellow metal’s appeal. It tends to hold its value in a crisis. Investing in gold is the cave investors hide in amid fear, and when other investment ideas run out.