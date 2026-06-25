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Where is gold headed if the war ends?

Equitymaster
4 min read25 Jun 2026, 09:00 AM IST
Gold has enjoyed the status of a 'safe haven' for thousands of years.
Gold has enjoyed the status of a 'safe haven' for thousands of years.(Pexel)
Summary

Gold, as a safe-haven investment, was clearly on investors' and traders' minds following the outbreak of war in West Asia. And sure enough, the price of gold initially went up, but then came the correction.

Gift this article

The US and Iran have agreed to end the war in West Asia. The stock market uptrend could resume if the understanding between the US and Iran actually holds over the next week or two.

The US and Iran have agreed to end the war in West Asia. The stock market uptrend could resume if the understanding between the US and Iran actually holds over the next week or two.

There are speculations about the Nifty on Dalal Street. But what about gold?

There are speculations about the Nifty on Dalal Street. But what about gold?

Here’s the price of gold over the last one year…

...

Gold, as a safe-haven investment, was clearly on investors' and traders' minds following the outbreak of war in West Asia. And sure enough, the price of gold initially went up, but then came the correction.

And now that the war appears to be over, what is the outlook for gold after the war? Let us explore

Reasons for the Pressure on Gold

#1 Easing geopolitical tensions

Gold has enjoyed the status of a 'safe haven' for thousands of years. Financial stability is an integral part of the yellow metal’s appeal. It tends to hold its value in a crisis. Investing in gold is the cave investors hide in amid fear, and when other investment ideas run out.

The war was the latest case of fear in the financial markets.

However, with the end of hostilities, the fear factor which played a role in influencing the price has reduced, at least temporarily.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Why the recent central bank gold rush is rich in irony

#2 Dollar strength

Due to the Iran war continuing for longer than initial expectations, financial markets were spooked. The disruption to the crude oil market due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, was a bigger worry.

This is because consumers in developed nations are ill-equipped to handle high inflation driven by high oil prices. Add to that the economic impact of the disruption in energy trade. So, there is a high probability of an economic slowdown before a recovery.

Whenever there is a concern in financial markets about an economic slowdown, the biggest beneficiary tends to be the US dollar. This is because the market perceives the dollar, due to its reserve currency status, as a safe currency to hold excess funds.

As all commodities, including gold, are priced in dollars, they tend to face selling pressure whenever the dollar strengthens. This was a big reason for the pressure on the gold price.

However, now that it seems that the war is over, investors will be closely tracking the dollar for cues about gold.

Also Read | From last resort to retail giant: how gold loan surge reflects a credit shift

#3 Interest rate outlook

Implicit in the rise of commodity prices back in 2025, gold in particular, was the assumption that inflation would stay above normal in the foreseeable future.

The thinking behind this was that central banks around the world would lower interest rates steadily which in turn would keep consumption strong.

Thus, as long as the developed economies avoided a recession, inflation would not fall to low levels. Gold does well during rising inflation or high inflation expectations.

However, that situation changed due to the surge in crude oil prices. The outlook for inflation has spiked which is something central banks cannot ignore. This means that the possibility of interest rate hikes is has increased.

Higher interest rates attract funds away from assets that don’t pay interest like gold. This has contributed to the decline in the price.

It remains to be seen if a fall in crude oil prices due to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after the war will change the interest rate outlook.

If crude oil prices fall quickly, central banks may not hike interest rates. This will be positive for gold.

Also Read | Russian oil reclaims half of India’s crude basket

2026 gold outlook

There are many variables at play here that can be summed up in the following questions:

  • Is the war in West Asia really over?
  • What is the situation in the Strait of Hormuz in terms of regular and safe passage of crude oil and natural gas?
  • When will the refineries and oil & gas wells return to full production?
  • Is there a likelihood of a resumption in hostilities in this region?
  • What is the negative impact of the disruption in the energy trade already caused by the war?
  • How quickly and by how much will inflation, caused by high fuel prices, come down?
  • Will central banks put aside inflation concerns due to falling crude oil prices and consider interest rate cuts? Or will they hike rates to bring inflation under control.
  • How much will economic growth slow down and how quickly will it recover?
  • Will central banks continue to buy gold in large amounts as they have been doing recently?

The answers to these questions will decide the fate of gold in 2026 and beyond.

Conclusion

At Equitymaster, we believe in having 5-10% of one's portfolio in gold at all times.

However, investors should not see gold as a potential substitute for any other asset.

It makes sense to hold some precious metals in one's long-term portfolio, but it does not make sense to speculate on short term price movements.

While considering an investment in gold, have a time horizon well beyond 2026.

Just because the war has ended, it doesn't automatically make gold either a buy or sell.

Do your due diligence.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Equitymaster

Equitymaster is India's leading independent equity research platform, providing in-depth research anRead more

d analysis on BSE- and NSE-listed companies since 1996. As a SEBI-registered Research Analyst [Registration No. INH000021128], Equitymaster covers the full spectrum of Indian equities — bluechip stocks, midcap stocks, smallcap stocks, and microcap stocks.<br><br> At the heart of Equitymaster's research philosophy are the principles of value investing — particularly the margin of safety and the primacy of investment over speculation. All research is produced by an independent team of SEBI-registered research analysts with vast experience in Indian financial markets, using detailed systems and processes developed entirely in-house.<br><br> With over 17 lakh readers across 72 countries, Equitymaster is one of India's leading equity research publications. Since 1996, the goal has remained the same — to deliver honest, unbiased, and credible equity research that helps Indian investors make better, more informed decisions.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWhere is gold headed if the war ends?

Where is gold headed if the war ends?

Equitymaster
4 min read25 Jun 2026, 09:00 AM IST
Gold has enjoyed the status of a 'safe haven' for thousands of years.
Gold has enjoyed the status of a 'safe haven' for thousands of years.(Pexel)
Summary

Gold, as a safe-haven investment, was clearly on investors' and traders' minds following the outbreak of war in West Asia. And sure enough, the price of gold initially went up, but then came the correction.

Gift this article

The US and Iran have agreed to end the war in West Asia. The stock market uptrend could resume if the understanding between the US and Iran actually holds over the next week or two.

The US and Iran have agreed to end the war in West Asia. The stock market uptrend could resume if the understanding between the US and Iran actually holds over the next week or two.

There are speculations about the Nifty on Dalal Street. But what about gold?

There are speculations about the Nifty on Dalal Street. But what about gold?

Here’s the price of gold over the last one year…

...

Gold, as a safe-haven investment, was clearly on investors' and traders' minds following the outbreak of war in West Asia. And sure enough, the price of gold initially went up, but then came the correction.

And now that the war appears to be over, what is the outlook for gold after the war? Let us explore

Reasons for the Pressure on Gold

#1 Easing geopolitical tensions

Gold has enjoyed the status of a 'safe haven' for thousands of years. Financial stability is an integral part of the yellow metal’s appeal. It tends to hold its value in a crisis. Investing in gold is the cave investors hide in amid fear, and when other investment ideas run out.

The war was the latest case of fear in the financial markets.

However, with the end of hostilities, the fear factor which played a role in influencing the price has reduced, at least temporarily.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Why the recent central bank gold rush is rich in irony

#2 Dollar strength

Due to the Iran war continuing for longer than initial expectations, financial markets were spooked. The disruption to the crude oil market due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, was a bigger worry.

This is because consumers in developed nations are ill-equipped to handle high inflation driven by high oil prices. Add to that the economic impact of the disruption in energy trade. So, there is a high probability of an economic slowdown before a recovery.

Whenever there is a concern in financial markets about an economic slowdown, the biggest beneficiary tends to be the US dollar. This is because the market perceives the dollar, due to its reserve currency status, as a safe currency to hold excess funds.

As all commodities, including gold, are priced in dollars, they tend to face selling pressure whenever the dollar strengthens. This was a big reason for the pressure on the gold price.

However, now that it seems that the war is over, investors will be closely tracking the dollar for cues about gold.

Also Read | From last resort to retail giant: how gold loan surge reflects a credit shift

#3 Interest rate outlook

Implicit in the rise of commodity prices back in 2025, gold in particular, was the assumption that inflation would stay above normal in the foreseeable future.

The thinking behind this was that central banks around the world would lower interest rates steadily which in turn would keep consumption strong.

Thus, as long as the developed economies avoided a recession, inflation would not fall to low levels. Gold does well during rising inflation or high inflation expectations.

However, that situation changed due to the surge in crude oil prices. The outlook for inflation has spiked which is something central banks cannot ignore. This means that the possibility of interest rate hikes is has increased.

Higher interest rates attract funds away from assets that don’t pay interest like gold. This has contributed to the decline in the price.

It remains to be seen if a fall in crude oil prices due to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after the war will change the interest rate outlook.

If crude oil prices fall quickly, central banks may not hike interest rates. This will be positive for gold.

Also Read | Russian oil reclaims half of India’s crude basket

2026 gold outlook

There are many variables at play here that can be summed up in the following questions:

  • Is the war in West Asia really over?
  • What is the situation in the Strait of Hormuz in terms of regular and safe passage of crude oil and natural gas?
  • When will the refineries and oil & gas wells return to full production?
  • Is there a likelihood of a resumption in hostilities in this region?
  • What is the negative impact of the disruption in the energy trade already caused by the war?
  • How quickly and by how much will inflation, caused by high fuel prices, come down?
  • Will central banks put aside inflation concerns due to falling crude oil prices and consider interest rate cuts? Or will they hike rates to bring inflation under control.
  • How much will economic growth slow down and how quickly will it recover?
  • Will central banks continue to buy gold in large amounts as they have been doing recently?

The answers to these questions will decide the fate of gold in 2026 and beyond.

Conclusion

At Equitymaster, we believe in having 5-10% of one's portfolio in gold at all times.

However, investors should not see gold as a potential substitute for any other asset.

It makes sense to hold some precious metals in one's long-term portfolio, but it does not make sense to speculate on short term price movements.

While considering an investment in gold, have a time horizon well beyond 2026.

Just because the war has ended, it doesn't automatically make gold either a buy or sell.

Do your due diligence.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Equitymaster

Equitymaster is India's leading independent equity research platform, providing in-depth research anRead more

d analysis on BSE- and NSE-listed companies since 1996. As a SEBI-registered Research Analyst [Registration No. INH000021128], Equitymaster covers the full spectrum of Indian equities — bluechip stocks, midcap stocks, smallcap stocks, and microcap stocks.<br><br> At the heart of Equitymaster's research philosophy are the principles of value investing — particularly the margin of safety and the primacy of investment over speculation. All research is produced by an independent team of SEBI-registered research analysts with vast experience in Indian financial markets, using detailed systems and processes developed entirely in-house.<br><br> With over 17 lakh readers across 72 countries, Equitymaster is one of India's leading equity research publications. Since 1996, the goal has remained the same — to deliver honest, unbiased, and credible equity research that helps Indian investors make better, more informed decisions.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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