Gold price outlook: Dollar Index to US GDP Data — top 5 triggers in short term

Speaking on major triggers that may dictate gold price in short term; Sugandha Sachdeva, VP — Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking Ltd said, "At the beginning of the week, the first major one would be the outcome of the second round of the French Presidential Election, which would be watched closely by the market participants at the time of prevailing geopolitical issues in Europe. The movement of energy prices would also remain on investors’ radar to gauge the direction of inflation and in turn, gold. The Covid situation in China and the new developments associated with the crisis in Ukraine will also grab attention. The trend of the dollar index and Treasury yields will further dictate the direction of gold. Alongside, the first-quarter GDP report from the US would provide insights into the health of the economy."