Gold price outlook: Top 5 triggers that yellow metal may follow in short term

Speaking on the factors that may dictate gold price in short term; Sugandha Sachdeva, VP — Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking Ltd said, "A slew of factors will steer the prices of gold during the upcoming week. The first one will be the movement of crude oil prices. Any sharp upside in crude oil price will further add to inflationary pressures and underpin gold prices. Secondly, market sentiments would be dominated by the headlines surrounding the crisis in Ukraine. Peace between Russia and Ukraine remains farther than anticipated, and that shall continue to keep gold in demand for its safe-haven status. Besides, the movement of the dollar index shall also influence the direction of gold. Any major advance in the greenback shall limit upside momentum in gold prices. First-quarter GDP data from China and the Fed Chair’s speech on the global economy at an event organized by the IMF shall also remain on markets’ radar."