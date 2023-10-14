Gold price registers biggest gain on MCX since March 2023. Buy, sell opr hold?
Gold rate today has immediate support placed at $1,910 per ounce levels whereas on MCX, gold price has support placed at ₹58,800 per 10 gm levels
Gold rate today: On account of escalating tension in Israel Palestine conflict, gold price on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) registered an intraday rise of ₹1497 per 10 gm, which is its biggest rise on the bourse since 13th March 2023. On 13th March 2023, yellow metal price had surged ₹1,492 per 10 gm on MCX. Gold future contract for December expiry on MCX ended 2.58 per cent higher at ₹59,415 per 10 gm levels on Friday. In international market, spot gold price finished at $1,932.40 per ounce levels. logging intraday gain of over $63 dollar per ounce or 3.41 per cent rise on Friday.
