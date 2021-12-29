Gold price today falls sharply, down for third day in a row

Silver has also come under pressure as gold’s recent rally fizzled out amid some stability in US dollar and bond yields. “Optimism about China’s stimulus measures is countered by economic slowdown, rising virus cases and stress in property sector. Trend in US dollar, bond yields and equities may continue to affect gold and silver and focus will be on economic data from major economies and development relating to virus situation, China’s property sector and regulatory measures and US spending bill negotiations," Kotak Securities said. (With Agency Inputs)