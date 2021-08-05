Gold price today in India remains weak for 5th day in row, silver rates drop

"The bullish comments on the US economy, by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, triggered a rebound in US Treasury yields and turned market attention away from the release of an unexpectedly weak private employment report that had driven the dollar down initially. But, a measure of U.S. services industry activity jumped to a record high in July, boosted by the shift in spending to services and dollar recovered fully. Now, focus is now on U.S. non-farm payroll report, due on Friday. MCX Gold October Future may fall to Rs. 47,750 per 10 gram and MCX Silver September is expected to decline to Rs. 67,200 per kg," he said.

