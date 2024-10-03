Gold price today: MCX Gold price opens lower on US rate cut recalibration: In focus on Middle East tensions

  • Gold price today: MCX Gold price at 76,390.0 opened slightly lower than Tuesday close. The US rate cut expectations have been recalibrated however remains In focus on Middle East tensions

Ujjval Jauhari
Published3 Oct 2024, 09:25 AM IST
Trade Now
Gold price today: MCX Gold rate in focus on rising tension in the Middle East.
Gold price today: MCX Gold rate in focus on rising tension in the Middle East.

Gold price today: MCX Gold price opened at 76,390.0 per 10 grams on Thursday, slightly lower than previous close and traded further lower at 76,179.0 (down

The MCX Gold price though at 76,344.0 on Tuesday had ended slightly softer, and Wednesday remained a holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti, nevertheless opened stronger on Thursday with the escalation of Middle East tensions.

Also Read | Stock market today: 5 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — October 3

Gold prices remain in focus and have seen favorable trend led by interest rate cuts that have started led by the US Federal Reserve as other Banks in the developed world follow. The uncertainty in the Middle East led by escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel all have been leading to providing some triggers for upside to Gold prices

On September 12, the US Fed lowered benchmark rates by 50 basis points to begin its cycle of rate reductions. The central bank is widely expected to lower rates by a further 75–100 basis points this year.

Also Read | Iran-Israel war: How escalating conflicts in the Middle East affect stocks, gold

Positive catalysts for gold prices thereby currently include geopolitical concerns, economic uncertainty, and rate reductions.

“Market participants are closely watching this data-packed week, with the prime focus on Non-Farm Payrolls and Unemployment data scheduled for Friday. The overall trend remains bullish, with support placed at 75,000 and resistance at 76,250- 76,400 in MCX. Any significant deviation in the data could impact gold's short-term movement” said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities

US rate cut expectations recalibrated

On the US rate cut front while there has been some recalibration of market expectations regarding upcoming rate cuts following Fed Chair Jerome Powell statements who tempered expectations for aggressive interest rate cuts at the 66th NABE Annual Meeting, that also helped push the dollar higher toward the 101 level. The CME FedWatch tool as per Tuesday data also assigned a 61.8% probability to a 25 basis point rate cut at the November meeting, a significant increase from 46.7% just a day prior, nevertheless middle East tensions now have increased uncertainties and provided a trigger to Gold prices.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 09:25 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsGold price today: MCX Gold price opens lower on US rate cut recalibration: In focus on Middle East tensions

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank share price

1,707.60
10:35 AM | 3 OCT 2024
-18.55 (-1.07%)

Tata Steel share price

169.75
10:35 AM | 3 OCT 2024
2.75 (1.65%)

Reliance Industries share price

2,884.00
10:35 AM | 3 OCT 2024
-45.8 (-1.56%)

Tata Motors share price

942.50
10:35 AM | 3 OCT 2024
-22.85 (-2.37%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Angel Broking share price

2,768.00
10:21 AM | 3 OCT 2024
167.95 (6.46%)

Jubilant Ingrevia share price

824.45
10:21 AM | 3 OCT 2024
49.25 (6.35%)

Just Dial share price

1,220.15
10:21 AM | 3 OCT 2024
55.35 (4.75%)

Amber Enterprises India share price

5,066.25
10:21 AM | 3 OCT 2024
221.15 (4.56%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,475.00560.00
    Chennai
    77,481.00560.00
    Delhi
    77,633.00560.00
    Kolkata
    77,485.00560.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.