Gold price today: MCX Gold price opens lower on US rate cut recalibration: In focus on Middle East tensions

Gold price today: MCX Gold price opened at 76,390.0 per 10 grams on Thursday, slightly lower than previous close and traded further lower at 76,179.0 (down

The MCX Gold price though at 76,344.0 on Tuesday had ended slightly softer, and Wednesday remained a holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti, nevertheless opened stronger on Thursday with the escalation of Middle East tensions.

Gold prices remain in focus and have seen favorable trend led by interest rate cuts that have started led by the US Federal Reserve as other Banks in the developed world follow. The uncertainty in the Middle East led by escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel all have been leading to providing some triggers for upside to Gold prices

On September 12, the US Fed lowered benchmark rates by 50 basis points to begin its cycle of rate reductions. The central bank is widely expected to lower rates by a further 75–100 basis points this year.

Positive catalysts for gold prices thereby currently include geopolitical concerns, economic uncertainty, and rate reductions.

“Market participants are closely watching this data-packed week, with the prime focus on Non-Farm Payrolls and Unemployment data scheduled for Friday. The overall trend remains bullish, with support placed at ₹75,000 and resistance at ₹76,250- ₹76,400 in MCX. Any significant deviation in the data could impact gold's short-term movement” said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities

US rate cut expectations recalibrated On the US rate cut front while there has been some recalibration of market expectations regarding upcoming rate cuts following Fed Chair Jerome Powell statements who tempered expectations for aggressive interest rate cuts at the 66th NABE Annual Meeting, that also helped push the dollar higher toward the 101 level. The CME FedWatch tool as per Tuesday data also assigned a 61.8% probability to a 25 basis point rate cut at the November meeting, a significant increase from 46.7% just a day prior, nevertheless middle East tensions now have increased uncertainties and provided a trigger to Gold prices.