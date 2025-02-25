Gold price today: Gold rates were higher in the domestic futures market Tuesday morning amid positive global cues and healthy spot market demand. MCX Gold April futures contracts opened at ₹86,325 per 10 grama against its previous close of ₹86,184. Around 9:10 AM, it was 0.19 per cent up at ₹86,349 per 10 grams.

International gold prices hit record highs as investors continued their rush to safe-haven assets amid growing concerns that US President Donald Trump's tariff policies could drive inflation and trigger a major global trade war.

Fears over a widespread trade war between the US and its trade partners, aggressive central bank buying, sticky inflation and weak macroeconomic prints have been the key drivers behind the surge in gold prices.

"The rise in gold prices can be attributed to the heightened volatility, global uncertainties and the weak US data that has pushed gold prices further. US service-sector activity has also decreased to a two-year low, pushing the gold prices upwards," said Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry.

Shah expects gold prices to gain further due to heightened global uncertainties.

"With gold prices witnessing continuous hike, there is a possibility of near-term profit taking. However, mid to long-term bullishness momentum could be seen as well. We anticipate gold prices to scale levels of $3,000 in mid-term,” said Shah.

Experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold Gold prices are expected to witness volatility in the short term due to trade war uncertainty and the fluctuation in dollar index.

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, gold has support at $2,927-2,895 and resistance at $2,958-2,975. In rupee terms, gold has support at ₹85,850-85,620, while resistance is at ₹86,510-86,740. Silver has support at ₹94,550-94,050 while resistance is at ₹95,850-96,500.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research said gold has support at $2,945-2,932, while resistance at $2,978-2,992 per troy ounce and silver has support at $32.40-32.00, while resistance is at $32.84-33.20 per troy ounce in today’s session.

MCX Gold has support at ₹85,850-85,600 and resistance at ₹86,500-86,820, while silver has support at ₹94,400-93,750 and resistance at ₹95,800-96,600.

Jain suggests buying gold on dips around ₹85,800 with a stop loss of ₹85,480 for the target of ₹86,600.

