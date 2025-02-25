Mint Market

Gold price today: Rates inch closer to record high amid trade war fears; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold

Gold price today: Gold rates rose in the domestic futures market due to positive global cues and strong demand. International gold prices reached record highs amid concerns over US tariffs and inflation, driven by global uncertainties and weak US economic data.

Nishant Kumar
Updated25 Feb 2025, 09:29 AM IST
Advertisement
Gold price today: MCX Gold rate rose in morning trade on Tuesday. Gold prices have been surging amid global uncertainty and aggressive buying by central banks. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey (INDIA)

Gold price today: Gold rates were higher in the domestic futures market Tuesday morning amid positive global cues and healthy spot market demand. MCX Gold April futures contracts opened at 86,325 per 10 grama against its previous close of 86,184. Around 9:10 AM, it was 0.19 per cent up at 86,349 per 10 grams.

International gold prices hit record highs as investors continued their rush to safe-haven assets amid growing concerns that US President Donald Trump's tariff policies could drive inflation and trigger a major global trade war.

Advertisement

Fears over a widespread trade war between the US and its trade partners, aggressive central bank buying, sticky inflation and weak macroeconomic prints have been the key drivers behind the surge in gold prices.

"The rise in gold prices can be attributed to the heightened volatility, global uncertainties and the weak US data that has pushed gold prices further. US service-sector activity has also decreased to a two-year low, pushing the gold prices upwards," said Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry.

Shah expects gold prices to gain further due to heightened global uncertainties.

"With gold prices witnessing continuous hike, there is a possibility of near-term profit taking. However, mid to long-term bullishness momentum could be seen as well. We anticipate gold prices to scale levels of $3,000 in mid-term,” said Shah.

Advertisement
Also Read | Gold vs equities: Will investors shift to stocks amid rising gold prices?

Experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold

Gold prices are expected to witness volatility in the short term due to trade war uncertainty and the fluctuation in dollar index.

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, gold has support at $2,927-2,895 and resistance at $2,958-2,975. In rupee terms, gold has support at 85,850-85,620, while resistance is at 86,510-86,740. Silver has support at 94,550-94,050 while resistance is at 95,850-96,500.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research said gold has support at $2,945-2,932, while resistance at $2,978-2,992 per troy ounce and silver has support at $32.40-32.00, while resistance is at $32.84-33.20 per troy ounce in today’s session.

MCX Gold has support at 85,850-85,600 and resistance at 86,500-86,820, while silver has support at 94,400-93,750 and resistance at 95,800-96,600.

Advertisement

Jain suggests buying gold on dips around 85,800 with a stop loss of 85,480 for the target of 86,600.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsGold price today: Rates inch closer to record high amid trade war fears; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold
First Published:25 Feb 2025, 09:29 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App