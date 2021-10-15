Gold price today continues uptrend, set for best week in five months

“Gold is all set for its best week in more than five months as a retreat in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields lifted the metal’s appeal despite a looming Federal Reserve taper and despite a broadly shared view that the U.S. labour market has healed enough to allow the Fed to start reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as next month, policymakers are sharply divided over inflation and what they should do about it," said Vidit Garg, Director, MyGoldKart.