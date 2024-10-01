Markets
Gold prices may fall in the coming months. Here’s why that’s great news.
Vijay L Bhambwani 5 min read 01 Oct 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- Markets are currently in a counter-cyclical phase, meaning asset prices are moving against the economy. When this gives way to a procyclical phase, many investors will be forced to sell assets to meet margin calls. That's when the smart money will step in.
In all my previous articles, I have advocated bullishness in gold. I shared data showing why the precious metal is the ultimate store of value and source of capital appreciation, rolled into one.
