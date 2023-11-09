Gold prices decline on strong dollar, sligh easing of concerns around the spread of war.
Thursday had seen weak opening for Gold and the 24 carat gold price at Rs.6135.0 per gram was down by Rs.150.0. he price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.29%, whereas in the last month it has been -4.76%. The Gold prices fell 0.29% on the MCX on Thursday.
