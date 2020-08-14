Gold prices fall today, down 2,000 per 10 gram this week

Gold and silver prices fell sharply in Indian markets, tracking muted global rates. On MCX, October gold futures fell 0.65% to ₹52596 per 10 gram while September silver futures dropped 1% to ₹70,345 per kg. Gold prices have been volatile since hitting a record high of about ₹56,000 last week. In the previous session, gold had risen 1% amid volatile trade while silver had surged about 6%. So far this week, gold is down over ₹2,000 per 10 gram.