Gold and silver prices showed signs of stabilisation on Tuesday, November 17, after suffering a sharp sell-off in the previous session. However, both precious metals remained close to their lowest levels in more than a year as a strengthening US dollar, elevated Treasury yields and expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

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Internationally, spot gold was little changed at $3,856.52 per ounce as of 0028 GMT on Tuesday, after touching its lowest level since October 2025 on Monday. US gold futures for December delivery edged up 0.2% to $3,859 per ounce, according to Reuters.

Silver gained 0.3% to $47.17 an ounce, recovering marginally after plunging 3.6% on Monday to its lowest closing level since October 2025.

The modest recovery follows a difficult week for bullion. Gold declined 4.5% last week, while silver also witnessed substantial selling pressure. High US Treasury yields, a stronger dollar and expectations of tighter monetary policy have reduced the appeal of non-yielding precious metals.

Why are gold and silver prices falling? The US dollar has emerged as a major headwind for precious metals, climbing to a fresh 19-month high against a basket of major currencies. The currency remained supported by stronger-than-expected US inflation data released last week and hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials.

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A stronger dollar makes gold and silver, which are priced in the US currency, more expensive for overseas buyers, potentially weighing on demand.

Expectations of another interest rate increase by the US Federal Reserve have added to the pressure. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in a 96.6% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, while the probability of a larger 50-basis-point increase stands at 3.4%, Reuters reported.

Higher interest rates and rising bond yields tend to reduce the attractiveness of gold and silver, as these assets do not generate interest income.

Investors are also monitoring developments in the US bond market, with the 10-year Treasury yield approaching 5.15%, according to Ashish Rajodiya, Head of Commodities at PL Capital.

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Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said on Monday that emerging technologies could have a significant impact on the economy. He outlined scenarios ranging from stronger economic growth and broadly shared gains to higher unemployment and a possible slowdown if anticipated investment returns fail to materialise.

Market participants are now awaiting the minutes of the Federal Reserve's October 27–28 policy meeting, scheduled for release on Wednesday, 18 November, for further clues on the central bank's monetary policy outlook.

Also Read | Goldman Forecasts Gold to Take Two Years to Recapture All-Time Highs

Gold and silver prices on MCX Domestic precious metals also witnessed significant selling pressure on Monday, 16 November, as the stronger dollar and elevated US Treasury yields weighed on sentiment.

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed around ₹1,34,550 per 10 grams, while silver settled at ₹1,68,001 per kg.

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Both metals declined to multi-week lows amid concerns that the Federal Reserve could maintain a hawkish policy stance for longer.

Should you buy gold and silver now or wait? What experts say Vikram Subburaj said gold and silver were attempting a modest recovery following last week's sharp sell-off, although the broader trend remained uncertain.

He noted that early electronic quotes on the MCX showed December gold trading at ₹1,36,750 per 10 grams, up ₹525 or 0.39%, while December silver futures gained ₹234 or 0.13% to ₹1,76,543 per kg. These early indications suggested some bargain-hunting, but the recovery remained limited.

Internationally, December COMEX gold futures rose 0.2% to $3,895.60 an ounce, while spot gold gained 0.3% to $3,892.42. Gold's 4.5% decline last week has made current levels attractive to some investors looking to rebuild positions, he said.

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However, Subburaj cautioned that the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook remained a key influence on bullion prices. Higher interest rates and Treasury yields could continue to weigh on gold, while investors would also track oil prices and US inflation data for clues on the direction of monetary policy.

The October FOMC meeting minutes, due on Wednesday, could provide further guidance on the Fed's next policy move.

For Indian investors, movements in the rupee will remain important alongside international bullion prices. Silver could also experience larger price swings than gold because of its exposure to industrial demand.

Subburaj advised investors against chasing the initial recovery, recommending staggered buying and disciplined position sizing instead. He said the current rebound should be viewed as an attempt to stabilise rather than confirmation of a trend reversal.

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Jateen Trivedi said gold continued to face selling pressure, declining by around ₹2,000 to ₹1,34,700 as dollar strength and rupee appreciation weighed on domestic prices.

He added that COMEX gold slipping below $3,875 had further weakened the technical outlook, with the next downside zone seen around $3,550–$3,600 in the coming weeks.

Overall sentiment remains weak, with market participants tracking Kevin Warsh's remarks and US retail sales data for further indications of the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

Trivedi expects domestic gold prices to remain volatile within the ₹1,32,000– ₹1,36,000 range in the near term. He advised investors to remain cautious given the continuing downside risks.

Ashish Rajodiya said gold and silver had fallen to their lowest levels in more than a year on Monday, with spot gold declining nearly 0.5% to around $3,863 an ounce and silver dropping approximately 3% to below $47.50.

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Also Read | Gold rates today: Check 16 November PM rates in Delhi

On the MCX, gold traded below ₹1,35,900 per 10 grams, down nearly ₹1,000, while silver slipped below ₹1.71 lakh per kg, losing more than 3%.

Rajodiya said the dollar index climbed to around 103.4, its highest level since April 2025, while the US 10-year Treasury yield moved close to 5.15% as several Federal Reserve officials signalled the possibility of further rate increases.

He noted that markets were pricing in around a 92% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike on 9 December, with an 8% probability of a 50-basis-point increase. The interest rate outlook outweighed the support that lower crude oil prices could otherwise have provided to precious metals.

Looking ahead, Rajodiya identified Warsh's comments and Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutes as the next major triggers for bullion.

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A hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve could extend the decline in gold and silver, while indications that the central bank may pause after December could provide room for a recovery.

What should wedding season buyers do? The recent correction in gold and silver prices could offer some relief to consumers planning jewellery purchases, but experts caution against assuming that the decline has run its course, according to experts.

The US dollar's strength, elevated bond yields and expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike continue to pose risks for precious metals. Wednesday's FOMC minutes could provide further clarity on the interest rate outlook and influence bullion's next move.

For consumers making immediate wedding-related purchases, staggered buying could help reduce the risk of spending their entire budget at one time. Those with greater flexibility may prefer to monitor the dollar, US bond yields and international bullion prices before making larger purchases, according to experts.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.