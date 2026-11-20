The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on Friday, proposed reviewing the additional disclosure framework (ADF) for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). If approved, it would ease the mandatory requirement for foreign funds to disclose extensive ownership details under the ADF.

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These proposals by the market regulator are aimed at improving ease of doing business for foreign investors and making Indian capital markets a more attractive destination.

What is the SEBI proposing? The existing granular requirements under the additional disclosure framework mandate certain FPIs to disclose details of all entities having ownership, economic interest or exercising control in them.

These mandatory disclosures are unique to India, SEBI observedin its consultation paper, and noted that they go beyond the beneficial ownership identification requirements prescribed under anti-money laundering rules.

"Over and above the ...requirement of BO identification, SEBI has prescribed an Additional Disclosure Framework. ADF, inter alia, provides the criteria for identification of FPIs that are required to submit granular details of all entities holding any ownership, economic interest, or exercising control in the FPI, on a full look-through basis, up to the level of all natural persons, without any threshold," read the SEBI consultation paper released on Friday.

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What does it mean for NSE and BSE ? SEBI’s proposal is part of a broader effort to reduce compliance hurdles and make local markets more accessible and attractive for investors.

Portfolio investors sold nearly $50 billion ( ₹4.65 lakh crore) in Indian equities between January 2025 and October 2026 amid a lack of Indian AI opportunities and high valuations of locally listed stocks.

The strong FII selling put pressure on the rupee too. FII selling also weighed on investor sentiment in the stock market. It also added to selling pressure in NSE and BSE and contributed to market corrections, increased volatility, and also weighed on large-cap stocks' performance.

What is SEBI’s Additional Disclosure Framework? Introduced in 2023, SEBI’s framework requires certain FPIs to disclose ownership, economic interest or control in funds down to the ultimate beneficial individual. The ADF is mostly applicable to foreign funds with concentrated exposure to a single Indian corporate group or with large holdings of Indian equities.

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