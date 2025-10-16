Soaring gold prices force purity cut: What it means for listed jewellers?
Dipti Sharma 6 min read 16 Oct 2025, 05:50 am IST
Retailers such as Titan's Tanishq are expanding these offerings, catering to changing consumer preferences and budget constraints while maintaining demand for traditional higher-karat pieces.
With gold prices hitting record highs, traditional 22- and 24-karat jewellery is fast slipping out of reach for many buyers. The sparkle, though, hasn’t dimmed – it’s just shifted. Consumers are increasingly turning to options like 18- and even 9-karat gold, which offer the same glam at a friendlier price tag.
