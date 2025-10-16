“We are now trying to increase that quantum as we go forward. We want more and more people to consider 18 karat. We have also perfected an alloy in 18 karat, that looks very close to 22 karat. This will help ensure consumers remain comfortable with the average price point," said Ajoy Chawla, head of Titan’s jewellery division. “It’s available in certain markets—we will expand it significantly over the next six months."